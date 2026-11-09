undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flooding clean-up kit distribution at select Brevard County Libraries
By SPECIAL TO VIERA VOICE,6 days ago
Brevard County is distributing flood clean-up kits for to Brevard County residents impacted by recent flooding. Kits are available starting Monday, November 9, at Brevard County libraries in the most-impacted areas, while supplies last. Kits will be distributed by library staff during regular operating hours:. Melbourne Public Library, 540 E....