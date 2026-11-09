undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Happens When Real Amateurs Get a Tour-Level Fujikura Fitting at Club Champion
By Pete Wlodkowski,6 days ago
Most of what amateur golfers read about equipment is written by people who get fit for a living. The numbers are real, but the golfer producing them swings 118 and plays off plus-four. We wanted something closer to our own readership: competitive amateurs with day jobs, with bags they already like, and with no particular reason to believe a new shaft was going to change anything.