undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson vie for title in PGA Tour Champions season finale
6 days ago
Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices. The 2026 PGA Tour Champions season concludes this week at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where the top 36 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings earned their place in the 72-hole finale at Phoenix Country Club. The week ends with the presentation of the Charles Schwab Cup, the Tour's season-long points title, and the $1 million bonus that comes with it.