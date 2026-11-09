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Harold Gadon, 98
6 days ago
Harold Gadon, 98, of Warwick, died Nov. 4, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Providence and Worcester, Massachusetts, Harold was the son of the late Morris and Gertrude Zeldon Gadon. After graduating from Hope High School in 1946, he attended Brown University, where he earned a degree with high honors in industrial engineering in 1949. In 2024, he proudly celebrated his 75th college reunion.