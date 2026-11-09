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Two Hours Away From Dartmoor National Park Is England's Scenic Village With Crystal-Clear Waters And Outdoor Fun
By Heather Cole,6 days ago
Tucked away on the southeastern side of Cornwall's Lizard Peninsula, the pretty fishing village of Coverack is one of the county's underrated coastal destinations. Once home to a thriving fishing port known for its pilchard industry, this rural village has retained its maritime charm and offers a peaceful escape for visitors looking for outdoor adventures and an authentic Cornish vacation. I'm a regular visitor to the Lizard Peninsula — it's my favorite part of Cornwall — and love stopping in Coverack for a swim in the clear water and a stroll through the pretty village. It makes a great base for exploring the area and avoiding the crowds in the county's better-known locations.