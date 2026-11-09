undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Growing Vehicle Problem That California Needs to Address
By Steve Price,6 days ago
If California’s streets will ever be safe for pedestrians and bicycle riders, then something has to be done about the sizes of vehicles. The United States is an outlier among countries in the increasing number of pedestrians killed on our streets. Smart Growth America reports that there has been a 72 percent increase in pedestrian fatalities in the last 15 years. Much of the rest of the world is making safety improvements while the United States is heading in the wrong direction. The International Transport Forum in recent years has removed road safety data from their calculations for the United States because its anomalous and depressing numbers skew the averages, making other member countries look bad when in reality those countries are making progress.
58