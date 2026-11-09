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Oregon Awarded $197.3 Million to Build Rural Healthcare Access Improvements – Is Ashland Eligible?
By Oregon Health Authority,6 days ago
SALEM, Ore. – For the second year in a row, Oregon has been awarded about $197.3 million to continue improving rural healthcare through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has announced. This new award comes after first-year RHTP investments brought positive...