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Alanis Morissette’s ‘Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock Traumedy’ Gets Personal at YouTube Theater
By Josh Martin,6 days ago
Alanis Morissette was sitting on a couch, serenading her husband—noted hip-hop artist Mario “Souleye” Treadway—with her 1998 hit, “So Pure,” when the couple’s three children sweetly peeked out from behind the furniture. That sounds like a normal enough family moment for a couple married musicians, except this moment of domestic bliss took place on a stage, in a room filled with nearly 6,000 people, at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA.