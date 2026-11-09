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Higher education leadership is a contact sport. Prepare and serve accordingly.
6 days ago
By design, a contact sport involves physical contact between competitors or with their environment. Those who compete understand that preparation extends beyond knowledge of the rules. Those who participate in activities such as American football, ice hockey or soccer understand that they must train physically and mentally to withstand both the environmental conditions and the demands of competition. And, as with all competitive athletes, there is a general understanding that rest, nutrition and support are essential to performance preparedness. Those with longer tenures often learn to navigate the ebbs and flows of competition, recognize their limitations and understand when to reach out for help.