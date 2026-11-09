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Army Vet, Double Amputee, and Athlete Christy Gardner Has Never Let Anything Stop Her
By Kathryn Miles,6 days ago
It wasn’t yet six in the morning at Mission Working Dogs’s sprawling new campus, in Oxford, but Christy Gardner, founder of the nonprofit group that trains service and therapy dogs, had already been out of bed for more than an hour. All was quiet around the training center and kennel, as well as among the eight tidy red cabins, where people can stay while learning to work with their support dogs. But in the main house, where she lives, Gardner was already grappling with how she would cram everything she needed to accomplish into the day. Trials for the 2024 U.S. Paralympic track-and-field team were just weeks away, after all, and she’d be competing in shot put. Meeting the demands of both full-time canine training and full-time athletic training had been proving no easy feat.
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