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Developers look to shift Wyoming's Reserve Flats apartments to for-sale condos amid rental struggles
By WGVU News,6 days ago
“This was a project that actually came before this planning commission through two different phases in 2021.”. Colton Hyble is the Assistant Director of Community & Economic Development for the city of Wyoming. He explained to the city’s planning commission that Granger Group, the developer of the 138-unit Reserve Flats apartments, wants to convert those rental units into for-sale condos.