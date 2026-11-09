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Rhule Meets Media Monday
6 days ago
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday. “All right guys, appreciate you guys coming out today,” he said. “Obviously, you guys saw the change that I made yesterday. It was a decision that I made and felt it was right at this time and for our team. You know, I respect and appreciate Dana (Holgorsen), the work that he's done. I think I've spoken to you about things he's done in his career and the work that he put in. I'm very, very grateful for everything he's done, but I felt this is what we needed at this time. As we flew back from the game, I just felt like as I watched us play, it just isn't working the way that we want it to work. For me, we think about what it takes to win in college football. You need to have an explosive offense. You need to have the ability to score points. And we can point to the yards and stand on we're third in the Big Ten in total offense, fourth in rushing, whatever, those things, but we're not scoring enough points. I felt like the time was now. When I think about football, what I want, you have these moments where you have a chance to think, I want an offense that is physical, that can run the football, that can control the line of scrimmage, that doesn't beat itself with turnovers and penalties and missed assignments, that's detailed and disciplined. That's exciting and explosive and that's elite situationally. Glenn Thomas will take over along with the offensive staff. I think we have good coaches in that room. They'll continue to find ways to put that product on the field. What it takes to win in college football, you need to have a great defense. When I look at us defensively, I see a group that's in the top 10 in the top 20 in a lot of categories. I see one of the top defenses in the Big Ten, and when people have gotten hurt, they've just continued to put new people out there and they continue to get better. I'm excited about the defense and want to continue to push them and encourage them. I'm excited, we went to Rob (Aurich) and he signed an extension to stay with us for two more years. When I look at what we're trying to build, we're trying to build a team that can compete at the highest level. Defensively, I think we're well on our way. In the special teams, I see Archie (Wilson) ninth in the country in punting. I see us kickoff coverage that's excellent. I see Jacory (Barney Jr.) continue to make plays and punt returns. But we do have to make field goals and we do have to improve that part, certainly that part of the kicking game. I love the block kicks. I think this is one of the times you sit there and look with three weeks left and you say to yourself, what do we need to do right now? This was the move that we feel like we need to make right now. I think the last thing you need is excitement. You need players that are excited to be out there and excited to get going, and I continue to see that from our guys. I continue to see guys that believe in what they're doing, believe in what we're doing, and want to find a way to get over this hump and breakthrough kind of where we are right now. Whether it's been talking to recruits, even after the game on Friday, Saturday morning, into Sunday, recruits are excited, our players are excited, we just have to continue to improve in this area first and foremost. That's kind of where I see things. I'm sure you guys have questions. I'll be happy to answer them.”