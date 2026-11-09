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IASLC Looking Forward to Welcoming the Thoracic Oncology Community at 2026 Latin America Conference
6 days ago
International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) shared on LinkedIn:. “The 2026 Latin America Conference on Lung Cancer begins this week!. We’re looking forward to welcoming the thoracic oncology community to São Paulo, Brazil, November 12-14, for 3 days of scientific exchange, collaboration, and discussions on advances in thoracic malignancies.