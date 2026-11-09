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Enes Erul: Making Precision Oncology Accessible to All Cancer Patients
6 days ago
Enes Erul, Oncology Fellow at Ankara University, shared on LinkedIn:. “I still remember hearing the term ‘personalized medicine’ during my first year at Ankara University Faculty of Medicine in 2011. It sounded almost utopian to me. Years later, it meant a great deal to stand on a stage in Madrid and tauk about how we can bring part of that promise to more patients.