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Tim Heidecker Brings Five-Bag Popcorn Satire to Denver's Paramount Theatre
By Nolan Peterson,6 days ago
Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington are bringing their long-running fake movie-review franchise to downtown Denver this Wednesday, Nov. 11, when On Cinema Live, The Certified ‘Five Bags of Popcorn’ Tour stops at the Paramount Theatre. The show is currently in the second half of its run, and it arrives carrying the weight of 17 seasons of in-character bickering, movie ratings and tangled personal drama between its two leads.