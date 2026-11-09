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Arrest Report 11/08/2026
By Amanda Gates,6 days ago
COOPER, DEEK SCOTT, of Jasper — Two counts of online solicitation of a minor. SMITH, JEREMY KYLE, of Pineland — Possession of one gram or more but less than four grams of a Penalty Group 1 or 1-B controlled substance; possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance; unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting arrest, search or transport; unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction; possession of a prohibited weapon, tire deflation device; possession of a drug test falsification device; failure to maintain financial responsibility; possession of a dangerous drug.