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EU Draft Bill Targets Unfair Digital Practices With Fines of Up to 6%
By David Martimort,6 days ago
Companies could face fines of up to 6% of their annual global turnover for unfair online commercial practices under proposed European Union legislation, according to a draft document reported by Reuters on Monday. The proposed Digital Fairness Act would introduce rules targeting manipulative online design, personalized advertising and pricing practices,...