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What personalized nutrition apps get wrong about glucose
By Hana Kahleova,6 days ago
A patient without diabetes came in recently with her phone open to a chart. For three weeks, she had worn an over-the-counter glucose sensor and logged every meal in an app that promised a diet tuned to her biology. The app had flagged her morning oatmeal and her lentil soup as “spike foods,” so she had stopped eating both. Her labs were normal. What she wanted from me was permission to keep avoiding them.