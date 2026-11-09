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Show 704, November 7, 2026: Absolution Cellars, Morro Bay, with Winemaker Dirk Neumann
By Adam Bell,6 days ago
“Absolution Cellars specializes in limited-production, handcrafted, single-vineyard wines from select vineyards all throughout the beautiful Central Coast. With over 20 different varieties and wines made each year, you’ll find something to please every palate. Each wine that they craft is the best version of itself – a unique portrait of place and time, an honest expression of where and when the grapes were grown. Made for you to savor, enjoy, and share with your family and friends, as well as strangers, who may become one or both.”