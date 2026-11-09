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Joe Walsh reveals VetsAid 2027
By Buddy Iahn,6 days ago
Joe Walsh and his national 501(c) non-profit veterans organization, VetsAid, announce the lineup and on-sale date for their tenth festival offering. VetsAid 2027 will feature full sets from The Killers, The War on Drugs, St Vincent, Lucius and a super-set from Joe Walsh with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and more surprise special guests. The show will take place on Friday, January 29th, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in fabulous Las Vegas.