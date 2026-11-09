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Show 704, November 7, 2026: Executive Chef Casey McMinn, EMRE and Ava Paso Robles
By Adam Bell,6 days ago
Casey McMinn is the Executive Chef of The Ava Hotel. We’ll meet him. Chef Casey McMinn leads the kitchen with passion, purpose, and deep local roots. A Central Coast native known for his soulful wood-fired cooking, McMinn has honed his craft at acclaimed restaurants like State Bird Provisions in San Francisco and The Hatch in downtown Paso.