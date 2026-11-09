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Show 704, November 7, 2026: Boccabella Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Founders Chef Johnny Jantz and Shaana Rahman
By Adam Bell,6 days ago
“Boccabella’s 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a locals favorite on the Central Coast. Owned by a chef and a former City girl (Johnny Jantz and Shaana,) Boccabella makes killer olive oil from olives grown with love. Olives are harvested at the peak of perfection, and those little guys are pressed into an unctuous, delicious extra virgin olive oil. Choosing an olive oil is like choosing your favorite wine. You have to taste it, savor it and appreciate it. Then, you pick what you like.”