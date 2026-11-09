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Show 704, November 7, 2026: Sensorio – California’s Largest Immersive Art Exhibition, Paso Robles with Ryan Hopple, General Manager
By Adam Bell,6 days ago
Sensorio in Paso Robles is California’s Largest Immersive Art Exhibition. General Manager Ryan Hopple is out guest to illuminate all that is Sensorio. “Sensorio is a permanent outdoor art venue in Paso Robles that blends immersive light exhibits with local music, food, and wine. Founded in 2019, Sensorio was inspired by Ken and Bobbi Hunter’s visits to Butchart Gardens in Canada and Uluru in Australia.”