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Show 704, November 7, 2026: Butterfly Brittles with Founder Ardie Hood
By Adam Bell,6 days ago
“A simple smile can make someone’s day, an act of kindness is never forgotten, and the smallest of gestures can really lift someone’s spirits. These are the premises for founding Butterfly Brittles’ gifted treats. The simply indulgent gourmet brittles are timeless favorites re-engineered as delightfully coveted gifts to warm hearts, tantalize tastebuds, and brighten spirits.”