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Show 704, November 7, 2026: Propriety Sommelier Vince McGranahan and Luca Sautto, Director of Food & Beverage Outlets, Ava Hotel, Paso Robles
By Adam Bell,6 days ago
Ava’s Sommelier, Vince McGranahan is WSET III. He supervises the wine list at the property’s three dining outlets as well as for functions. He’s a 2021 Graduate from UCSB with a degree in Chemistry. Vince is also an aspiring wine and cider maker with six years of wine service and production. Certified cider maker through the Cider Institute of North America. Vince is quick witted and known for being able to think on his feet in unforeseen circumstances.