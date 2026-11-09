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Washington Residents Blast Gov. Bob Ferguson for Celebrating Business Rankings Amid Tax Concerns: ‘Businesses Are Closing, Jobs and People Are Leaving’
By Nat Collazo,6 days ago
Washington Governor Bob Ferguson is celebrating a significant improvement in the state’s national business climate ranking, but some people aren’t convinced the numbers reflect what’s happening on the ground. His announcement has drawn criticism from people who argue that rising taxes, business departures, and increasing regulations paint a different picture of the state’s economy.
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