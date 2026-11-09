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Aduro completes longest pilot campaign to date
By Alexandra Golden, Assistant Editor,6 days ago
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc., a London, Ontario-based chemical recycler, has provided an update on its continued operating progress at its Next Generation Process (NGP) pilot plant. Aduro says the NGP plant plays a central role in advancing its Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT) toward industrial deployment. Aduro is evaluating how the integrated...