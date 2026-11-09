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‘Pale Horse’: Cole Hauser Producing & Possibly Starring In Undercover FBI True-Crime Action Thriller At Constantin Film
By Christopher Marc,6 days ago
Actor Cole Hauser is attaching himself to a very cool action thriller feature film project in the works at German production company Constantin Film (recently behind Zach Cregger‘s box office hit “Resident Evil” reboot), with an adaptation of the non-fiction book “Code Name: Pale Horse: How I Went Undercover to Expose America’s Nazis” co-authored by Scott Payne and Michelle Shephard.