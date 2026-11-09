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CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Female Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles
6 days ago
LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from a Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) in Los Angeles County on Nov. 9, 2026. At approximately 5 a.m., staff received a tamper alert indicating incarcerated person Daniela Armienta...