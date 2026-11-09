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Kings' Malik Monk: Chips in nine points
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Monk totaled nine points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 loss to Miami. Monk continues to occupy a reserve role for the rebuilding Kings, playing 18 minutes or greater in four straight games. The veteran swingman is likely to see his name swirl around in trade rumors throughout the course of the season.