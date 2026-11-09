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Lyndex-Nikken names Jamey Jones regional sales representative
By Timothy Spaeth,6 days ago
Lyndex-Nikken has appointed Jamey Jones as regional sales representative for Arkansas, Mississippi, West Tennessee and the bootheel of Missouri. Jones brings 20 years of medical device manufacturing experience. After completing a two-year machine shop training course at the Tennessee Technology Center in Whiteville, Tennessee, in 2006, he worked for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. His roles ranged from machine attendant and CNC programmer to team lead and operations manager overseeing more than 40 employees.
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