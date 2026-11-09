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World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Traffic Violence Event Saturday, November 14th
By MKE Community Journal,6 days ago
While progress is being made, the number of people killed in crashes remains unacceptable. Remembrance will honor victims and connect families with resources. MILWAUKEE – The local event for the World Day of Remembrance Milwaukee Event is Saturday, November 14th in Milwaukee. The free event will honor the lives lost and forever changed by traffic violence while offering support and connection. It is organized by the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE in concert with the international organization: worlddayofremembrance.org. Families who have lost loved ones in traffic crashes are especially invited to attend this event, but it is open to all. The event will include remembrances of those we lost and remarks from impacted families and community leaders.
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