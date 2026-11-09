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Seahawks rule out Darnold vs. Raiders; Lock expected to start
By Santiago Leon,6 days ago
Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald ruled out quarterback Sam Darnold for the team’s Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Darnold missed Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, while Drew Lock got the start. Lock injured his oblique in the third quarter, but Macdonald said tests on the backup quarterback were “good” and that the team believes he can start against the Raiders.