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Wexner Center for the Arts to Keep Name Despite Founder’s Epstein Ties
By Rhea Nayyar,6 days ago
Ohio State University (OSU) has called off the school's review process to consider removing billionaire benefactor Les Wexner's name from campus buildings, despite hundreds of renaming requests citing Wexner's connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Interim Provost Trevor Brown's decision, made public last Friday, November 6, overrides the advisory committee conducting the review.