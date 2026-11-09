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Andrew Scott to Receive the Desert Palm Award, Actor from Palm Springs International Film Awards for ‘Elsinore’
By Erik Anderson,6 days ago
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Andrew Scott is the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, for his performance in Elsinore. The Film Awards will take place on January 7, 2027, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running January 7-18, 2027. “In...