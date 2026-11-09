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Do you want to reduce costs and improve soil productivity?
6 days ago
Are diesel prices keeping you awake at night? Are fertilizer costs eating into your bank account? Is soil erosion giving you nightmares? Well, have we got good news for you!. Now, I don’t mean to sound like a cheesy TV commercial for a miracle drug. But on December 2, if you spend the day at the famous Der Dutchman Restaurant, you’ll gather a host of practical ideas to reduce your crop production costs and loss of tons of topsoil through erosion.