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Viral Video of Bronny James, NBA Fan Addressed by Pistons Spokesperson Following Lakers Game
By Doric Sam,6 days ago
In addition to James' confrontation with the fans on Sunday, Lakers star guard Austin Reaves was seen having an interaction with another courtside fan before halftime. Reaves got face-to-face with the fan before his teammates and the referees stepped in, and he waved in that fan's direction after hitting a game-sealing three-pointer to cap a 43-point performance in the Lakers' 121-116 win.