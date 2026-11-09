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Caribbean Surrealism and Ancestral Memory Merge in Kelly Sinnapah Mary’s Lush Portraits
By Grace Ebert,6 days ago
Tattooed with verdant foliage, the central figure in Kelly Sinnapah Mary’s portraits is both a product of and subsumed by the plant life that surrounds her. Born in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe, the artist conjures the mythic stories of her home through surreal scenes in which humans, flora, and fauna find a sort of hybrid harmony.