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Paraguay’s President Resigned Over a Banking Collapse That Left Nearly 3 Million People Without Access to Their Money
By BELatina Daily,6 days ago
Paraguay’s political institutions were tested in ways they had not been in years when Ueno Bank, one of the country’s largest financial entities, was seized by the Central Bank and nearly three million customers suddenly found themselves locked out of their accounts. The fallout moved fast. Within days, disgraced President Santiago Peña announced his resignation, the Chamber of Deputies approved an impeachment proceeding against him, and prosecutors had ordered the arrest of eight bank executives. The country’s financial and political crises had become the same crisis.