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SYNCHRONIZE-CVOT: Testing a New Incretin Class for CV Safety
6 days ago
Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, explains why survodutide's glucagon component called for a dedicated noninferiority trial in adults with obesity. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and senior dean at Baylor College of Medicine and principal investigator of the SYNCHRONIZE-CVOT (NCT06077864) trial, discussed why survodutide, an investigational glucagon/glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor dual agonist, required its own cardiovascular outcomes trial.