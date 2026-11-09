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Marshall County Warehouse Fire Rekindles Overnight, Forces Remote Learning in Washington Lands
By Ryan Miller,6 days ago
Washington Lands Elementary School — School Switching To Remote Learning. A fire that tore through Sweirkos Enterprises on School Road in Washington Lands, just south of Moundsville, rekindled overnight after crews believed they had it knocked down, forcing Washington Lands Elementary School to switch to remote learning Monday. The blaze had already triggered a shelter-in-place order Sunday for residents of Washington Lands, Round Bottom, and Roberts Ridge, along with a lengthy closure of W.Va. 2.
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