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Allegiance Retail Services Opens Go Pal Supermarket in Edison, NJ
By Jessica Smith,6 days ago
New Go Pal Supermarket combines traditional American grocery departments with Indian specialty foods, prepared meals and online shopping services. Allegiance Retail Services has announced the opening of Go Pal Supermarket, a 50,000-square-foot grocery store combining traditional American supermarket offerings with an extensive selection of Indian foods and specialty products. The...