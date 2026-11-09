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Hegseth's Office Kept Secret Files of Internet Printouts to Block Admiral Promotions: Report
By Adam Gramegna,6 days ago
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office reportedly ran a "planned and deliberate" process that used internet-search printouts, kept in paper-only files the officers could not see, to withhold promotions from senior officers already selected by military boards. That is according to an MS NOW report published Monday, citing a senior official...