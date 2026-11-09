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How To Store Homemade Cookies (Dos and Don'ts)
By Kitchen Ready Betty,6 days ago
Nothing is more disappointing than pulling out a fresh batch of cookies only to find they turned rock-hard, soggy, or completely stale overnight. Fortunately, knowing how to store homemade cookies comes down to just a few simple dos and don'ts. Whether you want to keep chewy cookies soft, biscotti crisp, or your holiday baking fresh for days, here is everything you need to protect every batch.