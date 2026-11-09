undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFRA Elects Shannon Gilreath Board Chair, Names 2026-27 Officers and Directors
By Jessica Smith,6 days ago
Rich Products executive will lead the NFRA as it advances its 2030 Strategic Plan and launches new initiatives to support frozen and refrigerated food category growth. The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has elected Shannon Gilreath, senior vice president of consumer brands at Rich Products Corporation, as chair of its board of directors for 2026-27.