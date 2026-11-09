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Friendsgiving 2026 is getting a makeover: Brunch, mac and cheese, and potlucks take over
By Emily Caldwell,6 days ago
Friendsgiving is moving to the daytime in 2026, taking on new trends that differ from previous years. This year, trends show that friends are centering on comfort-style foods and letting the dishes do the decorating. In a recent survey by Napa Cellars, data showed that 67.2% of respondents prefer a daytime celebration, led by “brunch-giving” at 35.6% and late-afternoon “sip and graze” gatherings at 31.6%. Personally, as a brunch lover, I am totally here for this trend. Nighttime gatherings are sometimes overrated (especially for those of us over 30).