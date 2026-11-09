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World Bank urges governments to build digital wallet ecosystems, not apps
By Ayang Macdonald,6 days ago
Governments need to rethink how they approach national digital wallets, according to a new World Bank policy note outlining five principles for implementation. The third in a series, the note emphasizes that a digital wallet is not simply a government smartphone app. Instead, countries should adopt a distributed architecture connecting independent credential issuers, verifiers, wallet providers and trust service providers.