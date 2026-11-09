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Bozeman invites residents to name city snowplows
By EBS Staff,6 days ago
The city of Bozeman is asking residents to help name its snowplows and graders. Through its new Name the Plow! program, the city will name one snowplow and one grader each year until every piece of the Streets Division’s equipment has a name. Residents can submit names online through Nov. 30, explained a Nov. 9 press release from the City of Bozeman, followed by a public voting period between Dec. 7–28. The first named snowplow and grader will be announced Jan. 5.
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