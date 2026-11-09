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Manchester United set to finally make Michael Carrick sack decision
6 days ago
Michael Carrick under pressure as Manchester United weigh managerial change. Manchester United have drifted into another avoidable mess, and this one is squarely about results. According to Standard Sport, the club are now set to assess Michael Carrick’s future with “the sack looms for the under-fire manager”. That phrasing is stark, and it fits the league table.