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Chris Brown Invites Woman On Stage Who Previously Rejected Usher
6 days ago
After the reported feud between Chris Brown and Usher on their joint ‘R&B’ Tour, Chris Brown denied the allegation. But an action from Brown is certainly not helping that. During their co-headlining tour stop in Atlanta, Chris Brown brought fan Gabrielle Cheyenne on stage to serenade her to his hit ‘Take You Down’—the very same fan who famously turned down Usher during a show earlier this year. She previously told TMZ she had no intention of disrespecting Usher and just really wanted to meet Chris Brown instead. One has to wonder if this was drama or light-hearted fun.